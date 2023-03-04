Loan report could get Commanders owner sacked by NFL: Expert

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be heading for a new investigation by the NFL over an allegedly secret $55 million loan he reportedly procured without the knowledge of his business partners.

Daniel Wallach, founder of Wallach Legal, joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the loan reports, the possibility of the NFL pressuring Snyder to sell the team, and the bad blood between Snyder and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, a rumored prospective buyer.

See the interview with Wallach in the player above.