Lowe’s now offers same-day delivery service nationwide

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 23: Customers shop at a Lowe’s store on May 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Despite reporting a 4.3% drop in comparable sales for the quarter ending May 5, Lowe’s beat Wall Street’s revenue and earnings expectations driving the stock price higher in today’s trading. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Lowes announced it will be expanding its same-day delivery service nationwide in partnership with OneRail, to provide fast and convenient delivery.

Same-day delivery orders can be placed on Lowes.com and in the Lowe’s mobile app. Eligible orders placed by 2 p.m. will be delivered the same day and orders placed after 2 p.m. will be delivered the next day, according to the press release.

Customers can shop for tens of thousands of products available at a nearby store including construction materials, décor, seasonal and outdoor items.

“Utilizing all of our 1,700-plus stores for online delivery and fulfillment is essential to becoming a true omnichannel retailer. Lowe’s knows our customers want fast delivery options and convenient ways to get the products they need across the home,” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO said in a statement.

Lowe’s is partnering with OneRail, a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution, to expand its service. The home improvement company began offering same-day delivery in collaboration with OneRail in 2022.

Home improvement retailers Home Depot and Ace Hardware offer same-day delivery for orders placed before 12 p.m.