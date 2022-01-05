Macy’s shortens hours amid staff shortages, virus spike

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Macy’s is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as it grapples with staff shortages and looming COVID-19 concerns.

Stores will now be open between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday instead of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Store hours will remain unchanged Friday through Sunday, the company said.

“Our store colleagues will continue to work their normal allocated hours. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and jurisdictional guidelines,” said Andrea Schwartz, senior director of external communications at Macy’s.

In December, Apple closed all of its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping. Walmart also announced it temporarily shut almost 60 stores in COVID-19 hotspots last month.

On Monday, the U.S. reported 1 million new Covid infections, a new single-day record.