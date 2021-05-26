McDonald’s launches BTS meal with spicy dipping sauces and Chicken McNuggets

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — McDonald’s officially launched a collaboration with K-Pop superstars BTS Wednesday and the deal goes beyond just Chicken McNuggets to exclusive merchandise.

“BTS isn’t BTS without the teamwork of seven members in perfect harmony,” McDonald’s said online. “Kind of like how The BTS Meal just isn’t complete without crispy fries and a refreshing, ice-cold Coca-Cola.”

The meal features 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Cajun and Sweet Chili sauces along with medium fries and a Coke. The Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces are inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s in South Korea. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally.

Beyond the meals, McDonald’s and BTS are dropping exclusive merchandise on the Weverse Shop app at 7 p.m. EST Wednesday.

“This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

The K-pop superstars are the latest celebrities to collaborate with the fast food giant. McDonald’s partnered with rapper Travis Scott and with reggaeton artist J. Balvin.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS.

The collaboration is on the heels of the band’s new English-language single “Butter.”

The music video of “Butter” racked up over 17 million views on Youtube in less than an hour upon its release. The song also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in multiple countries, including the United States.

“Butter” is the band’s second English-language single after “Dynamite,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever for a South Korean group last year.

The meal is available in the U.S. through June 20. The meal is set to arrive Thursday in an additional 11 countries, including South Korea. It will be available in nearly 50 countries in May and June.