McDonald’s to launch loyalty program in July

(NewsNation Now) — McDonald’s said Tuesday its loyalty program would be available across the country at participating restaurants starting July 8.

The MyMcDonald’s Rewards program allows customers to collect points on their purchases and redeem them for food, beverages, and other prizes. The company says customers must download the McDonald’s app to enroll in the rewards program.

The fast food chain started testing its digital-only program late last year in a few markets.

The loyalty program excludes delivery, McDonald’s said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said earlier this month McDonald’s expects to have rolled out the program in its six biggest markets, including the United States, Canada and possibly Germany, by the end of 2022.