Attorney: McDonald’s response to claims may signal shift in tone

(NewsNation) — Workers at McDonald’s restaurants across the U.K. have experienced sexual harassment, bullying, racism and homophobia, according to a new report from the BBC.

The investigation details claims from workers, some as young as 17, who said they were being groped and harassed almost routinely. Other claims include antisemitic abuse, racist jokes and an outbreak of gonorrhea as the result of sexual relationships between staff members.

In a statement, McDonald’s told the BBC there was no place for harassment or discrimination.

“Every one of the 177,000 employees in McDonald’s UK deserves to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace. There are clearly instances where we have fallen short and for that we deeply apologize,” a company representative said.

The statement drew the interest of attorney Eve Cervantez, who represents U.S. workers in a lawsuit against McDonalds alleging sexual harassment.

“I was very interested in that statement because they are admitting not only that they are falling short, but McDonald’s is saying, as I read it, that they’re going to do something about it, even at franchise restaurants,” Cervantez said Thursday on “CUOMO.” “They have been saying for years ‘not my problem, franchise owns it, we have nothing to do with it,’ which of course is ridiculous because … every McDonald’s you walk into, they’re all the same, they control everything very tightly.

“Maybe now they’re finally conceding that they have the control and the responsibility to protect workers at all stores.”

It’s not the first time the fast-food chain has faced allegations of abuse and discrimination against workers. One of the more notable cases was filed by Herb Washington, a former Major League Baseball player who alleged the company racially discriminated against him by having him lead low-volume restaurants in Black neighborhoods. He also claimed the company graded his locations unfairly.

The lawsuit eventually ended in a settlement in 2021, but the company admitted no fault.

A group of former Black franchisees allege in a lawsuit first filed in 2020 that they were put in the same position as Washington, leading to a cash flow gap between Black and white store owners. The lawsuit alleges the group’s average annual sales were $700,000 below the chains’ national average of $2.7 million from 2011 to 2016 and $2.9 million in 2019.

The plaintiffs also claim McDonald’s has been disproportionately closing stores owned by Black franchisees. There were 377 in 1998 and only 186 in 2020, despite the number of franchised restaurants doubling in that timeframe.

“The way the McDonald’s system works, they have very tight control over their franchises, and you can put in your whole life to a franchise as a franchise owner, and then they can say … at the end of 20 years, we’re not going to let you continue,” Cervantez said.

McDonald’s denies the allegations of racial discrimination in the lawsuit.