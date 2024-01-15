Miller Light sells Beer Mints for Dry January

Miller Light is hoping to lure in beer drinkers with mints during Dry January. (Miller Light)

(NewsNation) — Miller Light is launching a limited run of Beer Mints for Dry January, hoping to appeal to beer drinkers who miss the taste but want to skip the booze.

The mints will initially taste of spearmint but after being chewed will leave a lingering taste of Miller Light, according to the company.

The company is hoping to appeal to those taking part in Dry January, a challenge to abstain from alcohol for the month. Experts say skipping drinking can have positive effects on health, even if it’s only for a month.

Abstaining may also help people recognize if they’ve developed a problem with alcohol consumption.

The mints will be sold online at $5 a tin, with each tin holding 40 mints. A limited number of the mints will be released.

For those who miss the initial launch, a second drop of mints is planned for Jan. 19. Consumers must be at least 21 to purchase the mints.