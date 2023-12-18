Minimum wage increasing in 25 states next year

In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(NewsNation) — Many Americans might see a pay raise next year, with the minimum wage reportedly expected to increase in 25 states.

In 22 states, the minimum wage will be higher on Jan. 1. Nevada and Oregon’s new minimum wage is set for July 1, with Florida’s increase slated for Sept. 30.

The last time the federal minimum wage increased was in 2009. Starting next year, at least six states, including Washington, California and New York, will have a state minimum wage twice the federal minimum of $7.25.

A notable change will be a minimum $20 per hour wage for fast food workers and a $25 per hour wage for health care workers in California.

Hawaii is expected to see the largest overall increase when its minimum wage shifts from $12 to $14 in January, but the highest minimum wage of any state next year goes to Washington with a rate of $16.28 an hour.

According to Axios, 20 states will keep their minimum wage in line with the $7.25 federal minimum.