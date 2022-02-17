MLB lockout leaves local businesses out in the cold

(NewsNation Now) — With the Major League Baseball lockout currently in its 78th day, some local businesses in proximity to spring training facilities are getting worried as pitchers and catchers have yet to report — along with their customers.

Florida alone brings in about $700 million a year during the six weeks of spring training.

Andres Farfan, owner of the bar and restaurant Riveters Tampa near the Yankees facility, said he normally wouldn’t have empty tables this time of the year. If the lockout isn’t over soon, he said he may have to improvise.

“I’m going to have to get very creative, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’ll try to run specials and then just try to find a way to bring people in here as much as possible.”

Farfan said he never expected the lockout to last nearly 80 days.

“It makes me a little worried just to know what I’m going to do for the next couple of months,” he said.

At a time when many restaurants are still trying to recover from the pandemic, Farfan said he stands to lose $100,000 in sales if there is no spring training.

“The staff will obviously lose lots of money,” he said. “Hours will have to get cut. I mean, not only do I depend on the spring training, but the staff does, as well.”

Farfan was expecting big business after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and many were excited about warm weather and baseball.

“Obviously, we’re expecting a really big turnout,” he said. “Especially because the weather has been really nice. And with the COVID restrictions being lifted in Florida, we really were expecting a huge crowd of people.”

In terms of lockout negotiations, the threat to opening day March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end the lockout ended just 15 minutes after they had resumed following a four-day break.

After just the sixth meeting on core economics since the lockout began Dec. 2, the sides had differing interpretations of the brevity: The union didn’t read much into the short session, and management attributed the lack of length to having nothing to talk about.

While there is a session scheduled for Friday on noncore issues, there is no set date for the resumption of the main talks. The sides have about two weeks left to reach a deal that would allow sufficient spring training ahead of an on-time opening.

There was no discussion of key issues such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary, the union’s proposal to decrease revenue sharing and the players’ allegations of service time manipulation. The sides remain far apart in all those areas and also differ on the postseason: Owners want to expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 14, while players are offering 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.