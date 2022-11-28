(NewsNation) — Black Friday may be over but the holiday shopping season has just begun, as retail experts predict consumers are ready to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals and will bring in record numbers, even amid historic inflation.

Despite Adobe Analytics’ Black Friday sales projections being up a modest 1%, Cyber Monday is forecasted to be the season’s biggest online shopping day, driving $11.2 billion in spending.

Andrea Woroch is a money-saving expert who joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to give tips on best navigating Cyber Monday.

Woroch says the best deals will be on clothing, footwear and beauty items and that, for electronics, to look in stores like Apple, Best Buy, Walmart and Target.

For parents, Woroch says to hold off on toys for now because there will be even better deals the last two weeks before Christmas.

And for travelers, to not buy travel items on Cyber Monday — but to wait until “Travel Deal Tuesday.”

Check out her advice in full below:

What to skip

Toys: Retailers have better deals the last two weeks before Christmas.

Travel: Tuesday is “Travel Deal Tuesday” from Hopper, which says they have found 30% more deals on airfare, hotels and car rentals. Expect $100 off flights, 50% off hotels and 20% off car rentals.

Winter apparel: Coats and boots will be the cheapest right before or after Christmas.

Bedding: Linens are the best buy during January white sales.

What to buy

The best deals will be on “clothing, footwear and beauty,” Woroch said Monday. She also said to look out for site-wide sales from clothing brands like 50% off extra 10% off at Gap & 40% off full-price purchases at Banana Republic.

Plus style deals from department stores such as:

Uggs women’s classic zip short boots for $126, originally $180 (at Macy’s)

30% off Tory Burch Kira leather tote at Nordstroms

50% off Urban Decay naked eyeshadow palette at Ulta Beauty

Select electronic deals from Apple, Best Buy, Walmart and Target like: