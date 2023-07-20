More Americans shifting from night owls to earlier schedules

(NewsNation) — Americans are shifting their schedules and starting activities earlier.

According to a Yelp study, since 2019, restaurants have seen a doubling in the percentage of diners between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with dinner parties now beginning as early as 5 p.m.

“I feel like people maybe you’re trying to get out early there so they can have more time with their family and friends, maybe,” said consumer Nicole Davis. “I know me personally, I look for a job that got me off early in the day so that I can go out more.”

Uber trips to restaurants between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. have increased by nearly 10% since 2019, while rides to restaurants after 8 p.m. are down 9%, per the company.

Playbill reports that there’s a similar trend on Broadway, with one-third of shows now starting in the 7 o’clock hour on Fridays.

The study suggests the shift is due to the increased flexibility of remote work, which allows people to leave their homes more rapidly.

“It’s a society that’s really pushed us to this is when you go out to eat, and this is how you live your life. and people are finally starting to make decisions on their own instead of going with that,” said Angie Wisdom, a certified life and business coach. “People are doing it for many reasons, whether it’s the health, it’s also a convenience thing, if I’m already out, and I’m going to have dinner with colleagues or I’m going to run errands and do my shopping.”