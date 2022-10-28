Musk: Account reinstatements won’t happen ‘right away’

FILE – Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk posted video Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday, Oct. 28, deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(NewsNation) — Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said in a Tweet Friday that a “content moderation” council will be formed at his new company that will determine the reinstatements of banned accounts.

Musk said the moderation council will be comprised of people with “widely diverse viewpoints” and no major decisions will be made before that council convenes.

Former President Donald Trump is the biggest name to have been banned from Twitter after he consistently used the platform to make false statements.

Trump said he was “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands,” in response to Musk’s purchase.