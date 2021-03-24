Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

PALTO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) —Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Wednesday that a Tesla vehicle can now be bought using bitcoin and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency.”

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

© 2021 Thomson Reuters.