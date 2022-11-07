Musk suspends Twitter account impersonators

(NewsNation) — With controversy over the new Twitter rollout, Elon Musk is working to maintain some sense of normalcy and integrity on the platform ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Musk is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for anyone impersonating someone they are not, as well as waiting to roll out the $8 blue check mark verification system until after the election.

The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as “Elon Musk” in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was among those who changed their screen name and picture to “Elon Musk.” Her account was promptly suspended.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted.

In fact, “any name change at all” would compel the temporary loss of a verified checkmark, the world’s richest man said.

He also said that punishments would include a loss of account verification.

Musk later tweeted, “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission.”

If the company were to strip current verified users of blue checks — something that hasn’t happened — that could exacerbate disinformation on the platform during Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Over the weekend, thousands of former Twitter employees took to the platform to share their thoughts on the takeover and the recent layoffs.

As many as half of the 7,500 employees were let go over the past week as Musk said the company is losing $4 million a day.

Musk has also directed those still employed to find up to $1 billion in annual cost savings.

However, new reports reveal that Twitter managers are trying to locate employees to return to work. But Twitter has not responded to NewsNation’s request for comment.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologized over the weekend, writing: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

Musk took a different approach.

“Trash me all day, but it’ll cost you $8,” He tweeted.

Anyone that logs into Twitter for the first time will now see an $8 charge for verification — but keep in mind, you won’t get that little blue check until after the midterms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.