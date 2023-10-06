MyPillow’s Mike Lindell: ‘No money left’ to pay lawyers

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is seen during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Greg Nash / The Hill)

(NewsNation) — Lawyers representing MyPillow founder Mike Lindell are seeking withdrawal from representing him, and Lindell said he doesn’t fault them for seeking to pull out.

In an interview with Politico Thursday, Lindell acknowledged he hasn’t paid the attorneys.

“These guys were courageous lawyers. They took on the case when nobody else would … Over the last two months, we haven’t been able to pay these lawyers at all,” Lindell told Politico. “They came to me and said, ‘We can’t go on if we can’t get paid.’ I said, ‘There’s no money.’”

It comes after Parker Daniels Kibort, a Minnesota-based law firm, and Lewin and Lewin, a Washington-based firm, told courts in Washington and St. Paul on Thursday that Lindell and his company owe them “millions of dollars” in legal fees. They allege the fees are in connection to voting machine makers Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems and a former Dominion employee suing Lindell for defamation.

In court filings, attorney Andrew Parker alleges MyPillow stopped paying his firm’s invoices on time this year and has only paid a portion of them in recent months.

“Beginning in August 2023 and again in September 2023, PDK warned Defendants that if they did not pay the outstanding invoices and continue to pay new invoices as they came due, PDK would have to withdraw its representation of Defendants,” Parker wrote.

Lindell also told Politico that American Express cut his line of credit from $1 million to $100,000, and he needs to use all of his available funds to make payroll for his company.

“The lawsuit has just ran us out of money. That was probably what they wanted to accomplish in the first place. It’s disgusting,” he told the publication.

Lindell said he has no immediate prospects for his new lawyers.