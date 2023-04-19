New Jersey mall adds parental policy amid spike in teen violence

PARAMUS, NJ (NewsNation) — Teenagers love hanging out at malls, that’s nothing new, but more and more malls are becoming battlegrounds for teenagers looking to settle scores leading to fights and other forms of violence.

The Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey is the second-largest mall in the state. In recent months, police have had to break up a large fight involving teenagers at its food court. In another incident, teens ran through the mall yelling someone had a gun. Police later determined it wasn’t true but only after widespread panic ensued among shoppers.

Mall management has said enough is enough, so, later this month, it will launch a new parental policy. Any teenager younger than 18 must be accompanied by a chaperone who is an adult at least 21 years old. The policy will be effective on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m. when teen foot traffic is the heaviest.

In a statement, mall management said, “We are committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for our guests to enjoy while shopping, dining, or attending an event at Westfield Garden State Plaza.”

“It’s out of control. The parents need, like old school, to take control of their kids, which they don’t no more,” said Charles Jasmine, a parent.

“I don’t come often on Friday nights simply because I know there is a lot of younger people at the mall and I do have younger siblings of that age, mostly middle schoolers and I know they can be very rowdy especially in public places and just to use a nice word, be stupid,” said Emma Mulvaney, a shopper.

Westfield Garden State Plaza is falling in line with other malls across the country that have implemented parental supervision policies to get a handle on a growing trend of unsupervised teens behaving badly in malls.

NewsNation found that the Mall of America, American Dream Mall and Aventura Mall, the three largest malls in the country, all have policies requiring teenagers to have parental or adult supervision while at the mall, and countless other malls around the country have similar policies.

The long-term concern is if mall management doesn’t do something to cut down on the disorderly teens and sporadic violence, it could drive shoppers away from the malls.

Mall security and police officers will check IDs to make sure the policy is being followed. If any teen is caught breaking the policy, the mall has set designated areas where their parents can come and pick them up.