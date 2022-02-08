New York comptroller requests Spotify ‘content warning’ update

(NewsNation Now) — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has asked music streaming platform Spotify for details about the effectiveness of its new content rules, citing complaints that podcaster Joe Rogan has spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the use of racial slurs.

DiNapoli, who oversees funds that hold Spotify shares, requested the report in a letter sent to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Feb. 2, which was shown to Reuters. The letter also urged Spotify to give users an easy mechanism to report content that could violate its rules, and to define how its board oversees content risks and enforcement.

Ek said in a message to employees that Rogan’s racist language was “incredibly hurtful” and that the host was behind the removal of dozens of episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek said in the note. “And I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

“As we have seen with other technology and media companies who host or publish content, the failure to successfully moderate content on a company’s platforms can lead to various reputational, regulatory, legal, and financial risks,” DiNapoli wrote.

DiNapoli cited reports of Spotify hosting content that has included COVID-19 misinformation and racist and antisemitic material. Prominent rock musician Neil Young left the platform last month because he said Rogan has misled people about vaccines. He was followed by several other musicians,

Spotify representatives did not respond to requests for comment.