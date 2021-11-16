CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — General Motors will temporarily stop offering heated seats in some vehicles as the chip shortage continues to impact automakers.

The automaker confirmed the news to Automotive News last week saying the heated seat options in several 2022 models would not be available to conserve semiconductor chips for more critical components.

Among the models affected include the Chevrolet Colorado and Silverado along with the GMC Sierra and Terrain. The GMC Sierra and Acadia Denali will still offer heated seats.

GM previously had to close eight North American plants due to the global shortage of computer chips. The plants finally reopened earlier this month.

Manufacturers foresee no end to heavy demand — and no end to beleaguered supply chains or spiking inflation pressures. GM isn’t the only automaker being impacted by the chip shortage. A chronic lack of computer chips has forced Ford Motor Co., for instance, to revamp its system of ordering parts that require long periods from order to delivery to try to address shortages.

“It’s highlighted that the ‘just-in-time’ operating model that’s been prevalent in autos may not be the right operating model,” Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s chief operations and product officer, told analysts.