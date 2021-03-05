Now this is extra, Chipotle unveils makeup collaboration

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — One chain is finding an interesting way to spice things up. Chipotle and e.l.f Cosmetics are launching a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the Mexican chain’s signature fare like chips and guac.

“This new limited edition collection features all the beauty essentials you need to create your custom look that’s mild, medium AND HOT!” launching Wednesday, e.lf. Cosmetics said in a release.

The collection includes a $16 eyeshadow palette with 12 shades, including a guacamole green. Other shades are inspired by sofritas, hot salsa and white rice. The palette also comes with an offer for a free order of chips and salsa.

Other products include a $10 Extra Guac Face Sponge Set and a Make-It-Hot lip gloss for $8. And you can’t forget an $18 dollar makeup bag resembling the signature Chipotle brown paper bag.

This isn’t the first time the popular fast-casual chain and the beauty brand had an unconventional collaboration. They launched some makeup products last year that sold out within 10minutes.

“There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty., in a release. “We have long admired Chipotle and we are thrilled to come together to do things that neither one of us have done before. We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

Chipotle is also launching an exclusive vegan burrito bowl from now until March 17. The Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl features white rice, pinto beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red salsa, guac, lettuce and a side of chips.