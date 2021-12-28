NYE party crackdown: Airbnb tightens booking restrictions

(NewsNation Now) — Airbnb says it’s making moves to protect hosts from unruly and disruptive partygoers on New Year’s Eve.

Back in November, the San Francisco-based rental giant announced it would begin enforcing restrictions on certain bookings for certain customers through New Year’s Eve. These include prohibiting customers without a history of positive reviews from making single-night reservations on listings for entire homes.

Airbnb also announced it would tighten restrictions on two-night reservations in spaces that may be conducive to large parties.

The company is now expanding the initiative to include three-night stays.

Airbnb enacted similar restrictions over the 2020 New Year holiday and the company says the restrictions have been well received by its hosts.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases nationwide are spiking once again, an unfortunate convergence with the holiday season. For many, the arrival — and swift proliferation — of the omicron variant in the U.S. leaves holiday plans uncertain for the second year in a row.