Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

(NewsNation) — Elon Musk has ordered the layoffs of Twitter employees beginning as soon as Saturday, according to a report from The New York Times.

Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter was completed on Thursday and rumors have long persisted that he planned on laying off up to 75% of Twitter’s staff once he took over the company.

It would appear that plan is beginning to come to fruition, according to the Times report.