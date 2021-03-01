Oatly to debut in Starbucks stores nationwide Tuesday

SEATTLE (NewsNation Now) — Oatly oatmilk is set to debut in Starbucks stores nationwide Tuesday.

The popular non-dairy option is plant-based, gluten-free and set to be available all year. Starbucks also introduced new drink options that use Oatly including Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Honey Oatmilk Latte.

The Seattle-based coffee chain previously announced the incoming addition of the dairy free option last year but had not designated what type of oat milk they would be using.

The company first began offering non-dairy milk in 1997 when it added soy milk to the menu. Coconut milk and almond milk followed in 2015 and 2016 as plant based options began to grow in popularity.

Earlier this year Starbucks introduced more permanent menu items including the Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites and the Honey Almondmilk Flat White.