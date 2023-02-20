Ohio derailment is ‘consequence of limited regulation’

(NewsNation) — After a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio, resulting in a burn of hazardous materials, some rail workers are pointing out a need for more regulation.

Rail worker Matt Weaver said the Ohio derailment included a number of factors rail unions have been raising the alarm about for a long time. Those include rail companies reducing staff, delaying maintenance on tracks and running longer trains as they increase profits.

Weaver said the Department of Transportation can pass stronger regulations for rail companies but has failed to do so, blaming lobbying and capitalism for the lack of action.

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio have reported incidents including dead animals near the derailment site as well as rashes, which they are blaming on the hazardous chemicals released into the air and water.