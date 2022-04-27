NORMAN, Oklahoma (NewsNation) — A Oklahoma car repair shop stepped up after customers at another business were scammed and left with unfinished repairs.

A shady operation closed after taking people’s insurance money to do a paintless dent repair, which can be time-consuming and costly, NewsNation local affiliate KFOR reports.

But then, Dent Spot of Norman decided to help the people who needed to finish fixing their vehicles.

While they couldn’t do everything for free, Melissa Ellwood, Dent Spot’s manager, said they were able to honor services the company offered and help get drivers back on the road.

“Well, I hope anybody else would do that in the same situation and, of course, we are a business,” Ellwood said. “It’s always about getting new customers in but at the same time, we have compassion and we felt bad about the situation that was going on. Cars were left undone, and people were in situations.”

For their kindness, Dent Spot was nominated by community members for a program on KFOR called Pay it 4ward, where they honor people who have helped others.

Casey Brown, who nominated the employees at Dent Spot, gave Ellwood $400 on behalf of First Fidelity Bank through the program.

“Not only are you good people but you run a good business,” Brown said to Ellwood. “Everything you did, not only for me but for everybody involved.”