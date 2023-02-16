Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss, baldness

Close-up of a young tanned blonde woman standing with her back with the wavy hair isolated on a gray background. Result of coloring, highlighting, perming. Beauty and fashion

(NewsNation) — Nearly 30 people are suing Olaplex after they allege the hair care brand’s shampoos and conditioners cause hair loss and other injuries.

The consumers allege Olaplex falsely advertised products, claiming that they contain allergens and irritants that caused hair loss and left their hair “dry, brittle, frizzy and dull,” according to the lawsuit.”

According to the lawsuit, Olaplex claims its products, which include conditioners and oils are numbered 0 through 9, “restore damaged and compromised hair,” and protect against breakage. The lawsuit, which was filed last week in the U.S. District Court Central District of California, alleges those claims are false.

One plaintiff said her hair became split and broken, making it look as if it had been cut using a “weedwhacker.”

Olaplex released the outcomes of third-party lab tests Wednesday; the company said they demonstrate that its products “do not cause hair loss or hair breakage.”

Olaplex claims its hair products went through human repeat insult patch tests (HRIPT), an industry-standard evaluation for personal care products that tests for irritation and sensitization. According to Olaplex, if a product passes the test, it means it did not cause sensitivity in or inflame the skin or hair follicle, which is what causes hair loss. All Olaplex products passed the test, according to the published results.

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Olaplex has denied the allegations and defended the safety of its products. The company has not recalled any of is products, according to the lawsuit.

The Food and Drug Administration has received about 25 consumer complaints about Olaplex’s products, according to Bloomberg, which cited a public-records request.

Several of Olaplex’s products have won beauty awards and are sold on the hair care brand’s website, as well as in Sephora and Ulta at prices from $30 to $96, NPR reported.