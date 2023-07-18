OnlyFans CEO steps down, touts $10B in creator earnings

This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their photos and videos, Thursday Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

(NewsNation) — OnlyFans CEO Amrapali “Ami” Gan is leaving after two and a half years at the helm of the company that has become best-known as a creator-subscription platform friendly to adult content.

“Spending nearly 3 years at OnlyFans while it echoed throughout the cultural zeitgeist, has been beyond rewarding,” Gan wrote on Twitter.

Keily Blair, chief strategy and operations officer, will take over as CEO.

According to Gan, OnlyFans generated $10 billion for its creators while she was CEO. The company keeps 20% of payments to creators, and Pitchbook estimated the company would make $2.5 billion in revenue in 2022, TechCrunch reported.

During Gan’s tenure, the OnlyFans global user base increased to more than 220 million fans, Variety reported, and over 3 million content creators.

“Ami led OnlyFans through a significant period of growth and we are extremely grateful for all her hard work,” Lee Taylor, CFO and director of OnlyFans, said in a statement. “Over the past 18 months, Keily has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of OnlyFans and driving it towards our goal of becoming the safest social media platform. Her connection with our creator community, and her vision for the future of the platform, will ensure that we continue to disrupt and innovate the monetization potential of the creator economy, as well as continue to appeal to creators and fans around the world.”

Blair, a lawyer and business executive, previously led the U.K.-based company’s trust and safety operations and was responsible for formulating OnlyFans’ strategic initiatives, the company said in a news release.

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the company. OnlyFans only succeeds when creators succeed. It is our mission to make OnlyFans the platform of choice for a diverse range of creators and fans across the world,” Blair said in the statement. “I will continue to put our creators at the heart of every business decision and will provide them with an inclusive, safe, and innovative platform to connect with their fans and monetise their content.”

Gan will be leading a new venture called Hoxton Projects, which she says will help growing businesses clarify what they need and execute a solution.