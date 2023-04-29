Report: Fewer people are dining out in post-pandemic era

(NewsNation) — Fewer people are dining out in the post-pandemic era, and some restaurants are starting to adapt, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reports that 18% of sales at fine-dining restaurants were to people not physically eating at the establishments.

While supply chain issues have eased after the pandemic, prices for many services — including restaurants — are still surging, fueled by greater demand from consumers who in many cases have enjoyed rising wages.

According to the Federal Reserve, restaurant prices rose 0.6% last month.

With fewer people dining in, and costs rising, some fast-food chains are rethinking their dining spaces.

According to the Journal, McDonald’s has begun workshopping “small format” locations that feature an order-ahead system and a “conveyor belt.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.