Report: US Apple Store employees working to unionize

(NewsNation Now) — Employees at multiple Apple stores in the U.S. are working to unionize, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the efforts.
The move comes after recent unionization efforts at corporations including Starbucks and Amazon.
The report said employee groups at at least two Apple retail stores are backed by major national unions and are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the near future.
At least six more locations are at less advanced stages in the unionization process, the report said, adding that Apple employs more than 65,000 retail workers.
Apple has 270 stores in the country and made 36% of its total $365.82 billion net sales in fiscal 2021 through its retail stores and website, according to the regulatory filing.
Latest News
- French dad knocks out neighbors’ WiFi trying to teach kids lesson, faces jail
- Missouri family discovers home was ‘stolen’ with fake deed
- New York trooper who said Cuomo harassed her files lawsuit
- Watch: Burning car transport ship adrift in mid-Atlantic
- Uber Eats driver questions food cooked in apartmen kitchen