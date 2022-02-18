Report: US Apple Store employees working to unionize

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 28: People walk past a closed Apple store on December 28, 2021 in New York City. Apple closed 11 of its retail locations in New York City in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Employees at multiple Apple stores in the U.S. are working to unionize, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the efforts.

The move comes after recent unionization efforts at corporations including Starbucks and Amazon.

The report said employee groups at at least two Apple retail stores are backed by major national unions and are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in the near future.

At least six more locations are at less advanced stages in the unionization process, the report said, adding that Apple employs more than 65,000 retail workers.

Apple has 270 stores in the country and made 36% of its total $365.82 billion net sales in fiscal 2021 through its retail stores and website, according to the regulatory filing.