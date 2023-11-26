Retailers, shoppers gear up for Cyber Monday

(NewsNation) — Black Friday deals may have needed but retailers are already launching Cyber Monday sales with discounts for online shoppers ahead of the holidays.

The first “official” Cyber Monday was held in 2005 as online retailers advertised post-Thanksgiving sales. The impact on sales has only grown since then as more retailers launched online stores and consumers began to rely more on internet shopping, especially during the pandemic.

While Cyber Monday may not involve camping outside of stores for door-busters, the day brings in a lot of revenue for companies, with consumers collectively spending billions on online shopping.

Inflation has left many Americans struggling with the prices of basic necessities, like rent and food, but consumers are still expected to spend an average of $567 between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to a survey from Deloitte. That’s up 13% from the past year.

As with Black Friday, the time frame for Cyber Monday deals has lengthened, with many sales starting ahead of Nov. 27 to kick off holiday shopping. Those include deals on big-ticket items like laptops, tablets, e-readers, smart watches and smart home devices.

Shoppers can expect to find deals at online-only retailers like Amazon as well as online storefronts for brick-and-mortar retailers like Target.