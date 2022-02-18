Riders can now see how many 1-star Uber ratings they have

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — You’ve seen your Uber rating, but have you ever wondered how it ended up so low or how many times a driver gave you a one-star rating? A new feature will offer a bit more insight.

Uber announced Wednesday that riders can now see a full breakdown of their ratings and how many times they earned a one-star rating and any other ratings.

Whenever you take a ride with Uber, both the driver and passenger get to leave each other a rating out of five stars; five being the best. Previously, rideshare users were only able to see their average rating.

Finding the rating breakdown requires a few steps. Here’s a breakdown — first, open the settings menu in the app, tap Privacy and then Privacy Center. Once there, swipe to the right and click on the option: “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.” Next Next, scroll to the “browse your data” section and tap on “view my ratings.”

According to Uber, the feature’s goal is to offer customers a better understanding of their current rating, which is based on their most recent 500 trips on the platform, and to incentivize good behavior during rides.

“We hope that by giving users a peek into how their rating is calculated, we can help encourage positive experiences between riders and drivers on every trip,” said Zach Singleton, head of privacy and equity products at Uber.

Uber said all identifying information is kept anonymous for safety reasons.

A low rating could follow you for years and lead to longer wait times. If your average score is a red flag to a driver, they might decline the pickup.

However, if you’re looking to improve your rating, Uber advises riders to be kind, buckle up their seatbelt, not leave anything behind and avoid slamming doors.