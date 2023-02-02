Attacks spur warnings on dangers rideshare drivers can face

(NewsNation) — In the past months, federal and local authorities have issued warnings on the dangers rideshare drivers can face. In some instances attacks have been violent and even fatal.

Recent carjackings have been deliberate with some criminals creating fake profiles to lure drivers in and then attack them, either robbing them or, worse, killing them to make off with their cars.

NewsNation spoke exclusively with one rideshare driver in Houston who refused to give up his car. The encounter was caught on a dash cam. The criminals were just teenagers and put a gun to the driver’s head before he fought back.

“One of them tried to grab my phone, the other put a gun to my head,” the driver said. “When I refused to give them my phone, they tried to pull me out. I pushed the gas pedal and started driving off.”

Police do not advise fighting back as not everyone has had luck on their side. A rideshare driver was killed while trying to save up money for veterinary school in central Illinois. Another driver in Charlotte, North Carolina, was shot multiple times, and then forced to continue driving.

“Every time I close my eyes I still hear the gunshots because even if I don’t react or show it, I was…I don’t think I’ve ever been that scared in my life,” the driver said of the incident haunting him.