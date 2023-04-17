DeSantis to reveal new moves in fight against Disney: report

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to reveal new measures against The Walt Disney Company on Monday, the New York Post said in an exclusive report.

This comes amid an ongoing feud between the Republican politician, who is speculated to be a potential contender in the 2024 presidential election, and Disney. Recently, it was reported that members of Disney World’s governing board appointed by DeSantis said most of their power was stripped by their Disney-controlled predecessors before they could take their seats.

In February, DeSantis signed a law that took away Disney’s control over a special tax district in place since the late 1960s and gave the governor the power to appoint a new board of supervisors.

During the state’s takeover, however, the previous board approved a series of agreements transferring its powers to Disney for the next 30 years.

DeSantis, per The Post, will announce a plan to void the move by Disney “that effectively stripped his oversight board of authority.”

“What they tried to do is an embarrassment,” a senior administration source told The Post. “The narrative the left is spinning is that Gov. DeSantis was outmaneuvered. But this is far from over, and he’s going to have the last laugh.”

Other plans the governor reportedly has for the corporate giant are making its monorail and transportation systems subject to external inspections — something they had previously been exempt from.

NewsNation has reached out to DeSantis’ office and Disney for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.