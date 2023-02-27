‘Not tolerated’: Pennsylvania Chick-fil-A bans some teen diners

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 05: A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. According to an annual survey produced by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America’s favorite restaurant for the eighth straight year in a row. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (NewsNation) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania has banned diners under the age of 16 from its location.

The Royersford location announced the decision on Facebook after “numerous extreme behaviors” of adolescents. “While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Among those issues were loud and “explicit language,” disrespecting employees, property damage and general “unsafe behavior” in the parking lot and drive-thru lanes. “We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated,” the post said.

“As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience,” the store said. “We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue. As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go.”

The store said that it’s not blaming parents.

“Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.”

