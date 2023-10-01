United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(NewsNation) — On Day 17 of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, the union isn’t backing down.

So far, about 20,000 of the UAW’s 150,000 members have walked off the job across 20 states — impacting the Big 3 automakers, as the union head demands pay raises and better benefits.

“It’s the war of the working class vs. corporate greed,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “We are the new arsenal of democracy. Our workers are the liberators — and our strike is the vehicle for liberation.”

The UAW also oversees about 3,500 workers at three Detroit casinos, who just authorized a strike that could start in mid-October.

And next week, 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente could walk off the job if they don’t reach a deal with the healthcare giant.

It’s just the latest in this season of strikes — hitting all angles of the workforce.

“Nobody wants to go on strike. It’s a question of whether it’s necessary or not,” said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226.

Pappageorge is helping to lead negotiations in Las Vegas, where members of both the Culinary Workers Union and the Bartenders Union, have green-lit a strike that could slam Sin City — causing tens of thousands of workers who cook the meals, mix the drinks and clean the suites to walk out.

And Americans seem to stand with unions nationwide.

A recent Gallup News poll from August showed American’s approval of labor unions is at 71%, its highest point since 1965. It’s what has union leaders confident that workers can get what they are asking for.

“One of the only ways to deal with these giant corporations, because really, you’re just a number is to stick together and band together,” Pappageorge said. “And that’s what a union is. It’s a bunch of strong individuals saying, you know what, I need to do better for my family. And I’m going to do it, and I’m not alone.”