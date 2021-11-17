Seasonal hiring ramps up as supply chain issues remain

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — ‘Tis the season for hiring! Amid worker and supply chain shortages, companies across the country are scouting seasonal employees.

“This is a high season for retail and every retailer who is customer-obsessed wants the in-store experience to be great, hence the push to get people through the door and on the floor,” said retail expert James Dodge.

Dodge says the biggest hurdle retailers face is getting items to market due to supply chain issues. Employers are now offering incentives for new and old employees to work during the holiday season in order to keep up with demand.

“A lot of companies are trying to be flexible on their hiring process to make it easier to find an employee. We’re also seeing an increase in wages and bonuses in some places,” Dodge says.

Macy’s is hiring 76,000 employees. Kohl’s is seeking 90,000 workers. Target, Walmart and Amazon are looking to hire at least 100,000 employees.

Dodge encouraged Americans to seek employment and shop amid the pandemic and supply chain issues.

“Go shop. Be patient with the people in-store and the retailers as we try to work through this as a society,” Dodge says.