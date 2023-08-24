Shein, Forever 21 team up in fast fashion partnership

A page from the Shein website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. China’s fast fashion retailer Shein is facing a lawsuit that claims the company is infringing on copyrights in a way that amounts to racketeering. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(NewsNation) — Two of the biggest names in fast fashion are teaming up to reach more shoppers with a new deal between Shein and Forever 21.

The deal gives Shein a one-third stake in SPARC Group, itself a partnership between Forever 21’s parent company and mall operator Simon Property.

With the partnership, Forever 21’s clothing would be offered for sale on Shein’s website, which has global reach, while Shein could eventually operate stores within stores at Forever 21, making the brand more accessible for American shoppers.

While Shein said it has no plans to open brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., the company has experimented with pop-up stores in some locations.

Both Shein and Forever 21 have especially strong appeal with young women, offering trendy clothing at low prices. Shein’s vast catalog of items, sold through its app or online store, also gives the brand the ability to appeal to customers with a wide range of tastes.

The move comes as Shein has been under fire with allegations of unfair labor practices and aggressive copyright infringement. Shein, and fast fashion in general, have also faced criticism for the environmental impact that comes from trendy clothing that is quickly bought and then discarded. Shein has pushed back against that criticism, saying that its production model minimizes waste.

The company has also recently moved to distance itself from China, with a headquarters now based in Singapore.

U.S. lawmakers have become increasingly critical of Chinese companies recently. While much of the focus has been on security risks from social media app TikTok, lawmakers have also raised concerns about Chinese companies evading import tariffs and harming the economy by shipping small orders directly to consumers.