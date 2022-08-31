Snapchat; Bed, Bath, Beyond announce layoffs amid struggles

(NewsNation) — Snap Inc. and Bed, Bath and Beyond both announced impending layoff at their companies as they both continue to wade through a difficult 2022.

Bed, Bath and Beyond stock fell on the market again on Wednesday, dropping a whole $2.53 to $9.53 a share. The company announced it will be closing 150 stores and will cut 20% of its staff.

Snapchat also announced it is cutting 20% of its staff in an effort to lower expenses while its ad revenue continues to decline. Snapchat lost 43% of its value when its stock cratered in May.

“Both of these companies are going through a tough time,” said Dan Roccato, an economics professor at the University of San Diego. “Snap has the flu; Bed, Bath and Beyond, they’re on life support at the moment. These are companies that are really challenged, especially Bed, Bath and Beyond, with shifting consumer tastes.”

