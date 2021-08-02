SoulCycle, Equinox to require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: A general view of SoulCycle South Beach on January 30, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — All members and employees of SoulCycle and Equinox will be required to show proof of vaccination starting in early September.

The Equinox Group, which owns SoulCycle and the Equinox clubs, announced the decision in a press release and an email to customers in New York City.

“We have a responsibility to take bold action and respond to changing circumstances with urgency. We encourage other leading brands to join us in this effort to best protect our communities,” said Harvey Spevak, Equinox Group Executive Chairman, Managing Partner.

A one-time proof will be required for entry into the gyms, whether it is through a digital vaccine card, a physical card or a photo of the physical ID. Those with medical or religious exemptions will be able to work with the company for access.

“To better understand evolving circumstances, Equinox Fitness Clubs recently surveyed its employees and members, with 96 percent of its members who responded reporting being vaccinated alongside 89 percent of its responding employees,” the company stated.

They added the majority of their members expressed support for requiring vaccines.

In letters to customers, they cited the rising cases from the delta variant and the slowing rate of vaccines as the reason for unveiling the vaccine requirement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the 7-day case average has risen 64.1% since last week. The current number of cases in the 7-day average is 66,608.

Other companies have unveiled vaccine requirements for their employees, including Walt Disney and several tech corporations. Walmart and Amazon are among other groups of employers who have no mandated vaccines for all workers but are highly incentivized to receive them.

