Starbucks closing 16 stores due to safety concerns

(NewsNation) — An uptick in crime has gripped several big cities across the U.S. Now, it’s impacting one of the country’s largest coffee chains.

Starbucks has announced that it is closing at least 16 of its stores, citing not only safety concerns, but because of drug use by some customers inside their public bathrooms.

The closures come after Starbucks says it received several complaints from employees about rampant drug use by customers in bathrooms.

By the end of month, Starbucks will shutter stores in Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

For stores that stay open, Starbucks will now give managers the option to close restrooms to the public, limit seating or reduce operations.

They are the latest major company to take action in the wake of rising crime in major American cities. Last year, Walgreens closed a store in San Francisco due to a surge in organized retail crime.