State by state: Here’s how much used car prices went up in June

(iSeeCars) — The global microchip shortage continued to impact used car prices in June as restricted new car supply has led to fewer people trading in their used cars. This diminished supply and increased demand caused used car prices to soar.

How much have used car prices gone up? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales in June, used car prices increased 32.7 percent, or $7,583, compared to the same period the previous year. This comes after a 26.4 percent year-over-year increase in May and a 16.8 percent year-over-year increase in April.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state:

Used Car Price Increases by State – June 2021 Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 New Jersey 22.3% $5,238 2 New York 22.5% $5,284 3 Pennsylvania 26.6% $6,152 4 Vermont 27.0% $6,143 5 Rhode Island 27.3% $5,729 6 Connecticut 28.3% $6,250 7 Massachusetts 28.6% $6,535 8 New Hampshire 28.8% $6,496 9 Wisconsin 28.9% $6,862 10 West Virginia 29.0% $6,957 11 Mississippi 29.0% $7,008 12 Colorado 29.2% $7,087 13 Washington 29.3% $7,378 14 Maine 30.0% $6,874 15 Michigan 30.5% $7,068 16 Delaware 30.7% $6,702 17 Iowa 30.8% $7,442 18 Illinois 30.9% $7,404 19 Minnesota 31.0% $7,256 20 Ohio 31.6% $6,912 21 Maryland 31.8% $6,970 22 Indiana 31.9% $7,195 Overall Average 32.7% $7,583 23 New Mexico 32.7% $7,838 24 California 32.8% $7,586 25 South Dakota 32.8% $8,507 26 Arizona 33.0% $7,292 27 North Dakota 33.1% $8,361 28 Missouri 33.2% $7,746 29 Nebraska 33.4% $7,985 30 Virginia 33.8% $7,497 31 Wyoming 34.3% $10,237 32 Oregon 34.3% $8,108 33 Arkansas 34.6% $8,377 34 Florida 34.9% $7,609 35 Alabama 35.2% $8,154 36 Kansas 35.4% $8,325 37 Montana 35.4% $9,658 38 Idaho 35.4% $8,918 39 South Carolina 35.6% $8,136 40 Tennessee 35.6% $8,109 41 Utah 35.9% $8,236 42 Texas 36.6% $8,631 43 North Carolina 36.7% $8,282 44 Georgia 36.7% $8,518 45 Oklahoma 37.3% $8,840 46 Louisiana 37.7% $8,890 47 Nevada 37.7% $8,422 48 Kentucky 38.6% $8,819 49 Hawaii 41.2% $8,505 50 Alaska 43.0% $12,788

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows consumers may be able to get a better used car deal by crossing state lines.

Alaska is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2021 compared to 2020 at 43.0 percent, which amounts to $12,788.

New Jersey has the smallest used car price increase at 22.3 percent, which amounts to $5,238.

Of the top 10 states with the lowest price increases, eight are Northeastern states.

Of the top 10 states with the highest price increases, four are Southeastern states, four are Western states, and two are Southwestern states.

What does this mean for consumers? The rise in used car prices presents lucrative sell or trade-in opportunities for consumers who can get rid of a vehicle or who are willing to trade one in for a lower-demand vehicle, like small SUVs, hatchbacks, or minivans. And for used car shoppers who are willing to travel, you may find a better deal on a used car in a nearby state.

Although the average used car has significantly gone up in price, iSeeCars’s used car price analysis also found some vehicles have lower-than-average increases, making them smart buys for consumers who can’t wait for prices to drop. And while used car prices are expected to stay elevated for the foreseeable future, it remains to be seen if prices are going to keep rising or if they will start to decline toward pre-microchip shortage levels.

This article, State By State: Here’s How Much Used Car Prices Went Up in June, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.