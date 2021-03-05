Steak ‘n Shake replaces table service with self-serve kiosks

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Ordering a meal at Steak ‘n Shake is about to look a little different. The popular Steakburger and shake eatery is ditching its table service and transitioning to self-serve kiosks.

“Steak ‘n Shake is in an era of radical transformation,” said Sandra Biglari, CEO and chairman of the restaurant chain’s parent company Bilgari Holdings.

Since 1934, customers have dined inside the black-and-white-clad restaurants. You’ll still be able to dine inside, but Biglari said customers will no longer be allowed to order at a table.

There won’t even be a counter with an attendant, NewsNation affiliate KTVI reports. Instead, diners will use a self-serve kiosk to place your order.

Biglari also said the change is a way to embrace efficiency and transitioning the service model to empower customers to place and pick up their own orders.

The company said that for much of 2020, off-premises business — drive-thru, delivery and takeout — became their business. Biglari said the company increased off-premises sales for comparable stores by 14%, generated cash from operations and turned the business around during the pandemic.

The company said it expects to amplify profits by reopening the dining rooms and believes a switch to quick-serve will enhance the company’s economics.

You can read more on the plans for Steak ‘n Shake in Bilgari Holdings stakeholder letter.