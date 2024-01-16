Stores lock up socks, underwear to combat shoplifting

(NewsNation) — Socks and underwear are the items to be kept under lock and key at major retailers to combat shoplifting.

Walmart and Target have begun locking up the items as they say stores are seeing an increase in shoplifting. The chains, along with other retailers, had already been putting other merchandise under lock and key ranging from pricy electronics to toiletries and basic supplies like toothpaste and diapers.

Locking items up may deter thieves, but it may also deter shoppers, who have complained of long waits to purchase even necessary supplies like groceries as stores step up anti-theft measures.

While retailers have blamed shoplifters and organized retail theft for their woes, but some experts suggest they’re using theft to excuse poor profits without data to back it up. Inflation, high costs of living and pandemic-related changes in behavior could also be damaging the bottom line.

High costs of living may also be a reason some thieves are stealing in the first place, especially those taking necessary items like food, clothing or toiletries instead of luxury items or other pricy goods that can be resold for profit.

Major chains have used theft as a reason to shut down stores, leaving customers in some areas struggling to find places to shop for what they need.