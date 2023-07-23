Summer of strikes: Wis. brewery workers among latest to walkout

FILE: Pints of daft beer are pictured in a bar in Brest, western France , on January 10, 2023. Dry January is the tradition of abstaining from consuming alcohol throughout the month of January, to recover from a booze-soaked festive season. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Ongoing and potential walkouts have dominated headlines — from Hollywood, to the possible UPS work stoppage — and now we’ve seen the labor fight reach the beer coolers and bar taps.

Workers at the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin have gone on strike for the first time in 38 years — saying they want fairer wages and a better contract.

The strike officially began on July 10 and involves roughly 40 workers who are members of the Local 662 Teamsters Union.

Workers with picket signs have been spotted on the sidewalk in front of the Leinenkugel’s 156-year-old brewery. Their contract expired in May, the union said, and 98% of the Teamsters voted to authorize a strike to get better pay.

Leinenkugel’s is well known in the Midwest and is now owned by Molson Coors. The popular brewery is one of the oldest in the country and is recognized for its seasonal flavors, like the Summer Shandy.

Molson Coors Chief Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer Adam Collins said the company is hoping for a resolution.

“We’ve made a competitive offer that exceeds local-market rates for similar unionized roles, and despite the circumstances, we’re hopeful for a resolution that benefits everyone,” Collins said. “In the meantime, we don’t expect an impact to our product supply at retail.”

Many in the Wisconsin community are showing solidarity with the brewery staff, including a few local bars. Burly’s, which is about a mile from the brewery, is refusing to sell the beer. County Democrats have also called for a boycott as well.

A new report found that about 50% more workers went on strike in 2022 compared to the year prior, and 2023 could be headed in the same direction.