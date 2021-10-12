Taco Bell bringing back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch

(NewsNation Now) — Taco Bell is bringing back the Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch!
For a limited time, the cheesy, chip-inspired menu item is officially on participating Taco Bell menus nationwide, according to Chewboom.
The fan-favorite features a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco shell with a soft piece of flatbread wrapped around it. A layer of cheese is infused between the two. Inside the taco shell, there’s seasoned beef, spicy ranch sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese and Taco Bell’s signature three-cheese blend.
The Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch won’t won’t be on the menu forever, but long after it’s gone, customers can visit their local Taco Bell and customize an order to recreate old favorites.
