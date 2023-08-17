Target sales drop after Pride month controversy

A sign outside a Target store is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

(NewsNation) — Target saw a sharp drop in sales in the second quarter of the year after controversy broke out around the store’s annual Pride collection.

When Target launched the collection ahead of Pride month, social media fueled conservative outrage over the rainbow attire and decor. Conservative groups urged boycotts of the chain, and some stores experienced threats from customers due to the merchandise.

Conservative groups have pointed to the drop in sales as an indication that they have the power to affect even large brands like Target and Bud Light.

However, LGBTQ+ customers also urged boycotts against Target after the chain began removing merchandise from some stores and relocating it to the back of the store in others. Activists called it an example of “rainbow capitalism,” where brands seek to profit off the LGBTQ+ community but distance themselves when threatened.

On a conference call, Target’s CEO appeared to attribute the drop to conservative boycotts, indicating that it would factor into their decisions growing forward. According to Quartz, growth officer Christina Hennington said in the future the brand will be more cautious with heritage month celebrations, including considerations around what merchandise to sell.

In addition to the controversy around Pride merchandise, executives also noted the larger economic environment, including high food costs, have left consumers with less discretionary income for non-essential purchases.