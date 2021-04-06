Target’s popular car seat trade-in is back

TAMPA (WFLA) — Target’s popular car seat trade-in event is back for 2021.

According to Target’s website, the campaign runs through April. 17. Parents can turn in old car seats (or car seat bases) to be recycled and receive a 20 percent off Target coupon to purchase one new item of baby gear, including strollers and car seats.

Consumers may drop off the car seats at drop-off boxes, which are located near Guest Services. The event is also available contact-free.

To participate, consumers must be enrolled in Target Circle.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.

Target said 17.7 million pounds worth of car seats have been recycled throughout the program’s history.