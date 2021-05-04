Teacher Appreciation Week: Free food, discounts and deals for educators

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week and companies around the country are offering special deals to honor our educators

Here are some of the deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2021:

Sonic

The deal: Teachers can snag a free large drink or slush with any purchase when they use the code “TEACHERS” while ordering online or through the Sonic app.

When: Until Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Teachers and school staff can trim 20% off their order at participating locations.

When: Monday through Friday.

McDonald’s

The deal: Get a free McFlurry. Try the new Caramel Brownie McFlurry for free on May 4.

When: Dates of the teacher deals and participation can vary by location. Most offers require teachers to show a school ID.

Office Depot

The deal: Teachers who are Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards members will receive 25% in rewards on a qualifying purchase when they present a unique coupon and rewards number at checkout. The coupon will be available online.

When: From Sunday through Saturday.

Zaxby’s

The deal: The chain is offering teachers with a valid ID a buy-one-get-one Big Zax Snak Meal

When: Thursday while supplies last.

McAlister’s Deli

The deal: Each teacher can get a free tea with a teacher ID

When: Until Friday.

Costco

The deal: Costco is offering teachers an exclusive new membership. Those who join as new members can also receive a $30 gift card.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Deal: Get $3 off a $10 or more purchase on the MOOYAH Rewards App or online order using coupon code THANKS.

When: Monday through Wednesday.

This story will be updated with the latest deals.

NewsNation affiliate BRProud and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.