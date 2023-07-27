83 million jobs threatened by AI by 2027: Study

(NewsNation) — Approximately 83 million jobs are considered at risk of being threatened by artificial intelligence worldwide by 2027, according to a recent study from the World Economic Forum.

While AI holds the promise of reducing labor costs, enhancing productivity and driving economic growth, its widespread adoption can also result in the disruption or elimination of millions of jobs.

The WEF study surveyed more than 800 companies, which employ 11.3 million workers across 45 countries, to gauge the fastest-declining jobs, according to a report by ChamberofCommerce.org.

The report analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and focused on the top 10 most at-risk jobs from the WEF study, according to NewsNation affiliate KXAN,

“Administrative roles such as record-keeping and cashiers as well as accounting, bookkeeping, factory, and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI,” according to the report.

The report said traditional security guards, housekeepers, bank tellers, retail sales and door-to-door sales are also considered at-risk.

“The decline of these occupations has been accelerated by technology and digitalization, which are two factors that will lead to continual job losses within these fields throughout the next five years,” the report said.

Las Vegas, Miami, Louisville, Orlando, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, are listed in the study as having the highest number of jobs considered at-risk.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, alternatively, placed the estimated number of job losses even higher, reporting 300 million jobs would be threatened.