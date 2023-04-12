Could AI allow humans to live forever?

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Artificial intelligence scientists claim that humans are closer than ever to “immortality,” meaning people will soon be able to turn photos, videos and audio recordings of loved ones into realistic avatars.

One tech guru posted the concept on Twitter, which garnered more than 11 million views.

“Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones. With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving their physical body. This should be even possible by end of the year,” tech guru Pratik Desai tweeted.

The tweet received both negative and positive feedback, with many people calling it a sensitive issue.

Shelly Palmer, a professor of advanced media at Newhouse School of Public Communications, broke down the science behind AI cloning and avatars on “Morning in America,” clearing up any misconstrued beliefs about the concept.

Palmer explained that the idea is fairly misunderstood, usually giving people hope that their consciousness would be able to live forever even after they have died. He said it’s pseudo-science at its very best.

He said that existing generative AI tools can be trained to respond in a specific style by using recordings of loved ones and accurately cloning their features.

“If you have enough recordings, or enough writings, from an individual, you can train the model to mimic their style of speech and even their patterns of thought,” Palmer said.

He explained that if someone records their grandmother’s voice for a couple of minutes, AI would be able to create a very accurate clone of her voice.

“What you have is something that is kind of a little spooky reflection of grandma, but it’s not grandma,” Palmer said. “It’s not her consciousness being moved from place to place.”

Palmer said he thinks this concept is rooted in grief, where some people want to create life after death. But he also said, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”