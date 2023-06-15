AI going to destroy humanity? Tech CEOs fear possibility

(NewsNation) — A new survey shows that 42% of tech CEOs fear that artificial intelligence will not only do away with your job but could destroy all of humanity.

How scared should you be?

Ian Bremmer, editor-at-large of Time magazine and president of Eurasia Group, says with the right safeguards in place, all should be fine.

“The issue with AI is not that the robots are going to kill us all, it’s that people are going to use AI in ways that are dangerous,” Bremmer said Thursday on “CUOMO.”

In the interview, recorded in the player above, Bremmer talks about the risks of AI and what can be done to mitigate them.